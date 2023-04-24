MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $480.49. 228,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.24 and its 200-day moving average is $470.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

