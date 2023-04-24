Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,683 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.42. 2,497,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,869,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $6,261,240 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

