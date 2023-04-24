MiL.k 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.85 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. MiL.k has a market cap of $102.91 million and $33.85 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,347,105 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

