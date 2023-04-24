Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.47 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $593.69 million and approximately $14.47 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002430 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,025,727,293 coins and its circulating supply is 889,630,175 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,025,566,012.8400393 with 889,327,893.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.66806323 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $13,685,020.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

