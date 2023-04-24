Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 51 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after buying an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,529,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,957,547. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day moving average is $191.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.50 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

