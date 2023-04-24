Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $252,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.51. 3,553,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,705,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.47. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.