Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,568. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.53 and its 200 day moving average is $310.47.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

