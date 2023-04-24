Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.52. 3,272,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,801,848. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

