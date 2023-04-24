Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

DIS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.36. 3,099,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,644. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

