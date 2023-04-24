Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 2,992 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.04. 13,713,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,148,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

