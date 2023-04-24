Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $215.93. The company had a trading volume of 180,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,417. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

