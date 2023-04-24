Mobileye Global Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 24th (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global’s (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 24th. Mobileye Global had issued 41,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 26th. The total size of the offering was $861,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $44.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.