MOBLAND (SYNR) 1-Day Volume Hits $124,687.08

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $124,687.08 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MOBLAND alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.