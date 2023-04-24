Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.15. 1,433,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,330. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

