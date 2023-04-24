Morling Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,092,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,361,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

