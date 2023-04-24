Morling Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 202,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 375.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 143,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 113,318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $53.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

