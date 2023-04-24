Morling Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 10.2% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $280.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

