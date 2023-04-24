Morling Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $71.04 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $75.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.