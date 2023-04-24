Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

NYSE:GS opened at $342.08 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

