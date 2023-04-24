Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,585 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

