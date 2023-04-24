Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,923 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,897 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.06. 170,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

