Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,040 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,535. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

