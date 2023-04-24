Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,240 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 762,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

