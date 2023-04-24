Mystic Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,831 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MQT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 8,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,506. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

