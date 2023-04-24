Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.90. 192,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

