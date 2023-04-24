NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,919 shares during the period. NCR accounts for 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NCR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,077. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

