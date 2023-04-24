NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.89 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00006914 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $69.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,435,341 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

