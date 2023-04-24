NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.69. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

