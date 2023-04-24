New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.29. 19,293,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,975,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

