New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,605 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,313,012. The company has a market capitalization of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.