New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,605 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE PFE traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,313,012. The company has a market capitalization of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
