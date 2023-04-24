New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,245 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.09.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.80 on Monday, hitting $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 93,557,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,771,578. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $507.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $336.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

