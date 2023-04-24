New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $43.02

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.02, but opened at $44.32. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 540,450 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

