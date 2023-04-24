New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $43.02

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.02, but opened at $44.32. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 540,450 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
