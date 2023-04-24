Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Capitalization of $374.13 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Nexo has a market cap of $374.13 million and $4.31 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002434 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

