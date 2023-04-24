NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 21,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. YCG LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 313,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $193.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

