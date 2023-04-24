Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:NOG opened at $32.75 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 48,815 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

