NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,352,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,252,613 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.63% of NRG Energy worth $265,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

