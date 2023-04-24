NULS Trading 14.6% Lower This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $24.19 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

