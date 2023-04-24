NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,056,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,835,773. The firm has a market cap of $665.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

