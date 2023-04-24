Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

