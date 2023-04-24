Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 3.7%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.67. 118,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,037,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OII. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

