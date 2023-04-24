Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Tesla by 57.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.79 on Monday, hitting $160.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,139,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,912,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $508.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $336.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

