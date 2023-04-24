Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 618 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,547 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,526.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 894,557 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,313,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 167,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,472. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.