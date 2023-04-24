Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $26.22. 63,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

