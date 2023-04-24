Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,705. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

