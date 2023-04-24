Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.30. 29,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,914. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $238.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -645.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.