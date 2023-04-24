Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,083,727. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

