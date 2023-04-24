Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

CDW stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.52. 113,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average is $186.40. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW Company Profile



CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

