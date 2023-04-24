Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $187,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $679.47. The stock had a trading volume of 76,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $673.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

