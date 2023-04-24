Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $296,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,594 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.