Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 64,750 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 4.0% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $107,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 19,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.08. 2,760,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,142,716. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

